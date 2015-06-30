BERLIN, June 30 The Greek government has
submitted an application to the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) calling for a delay in the repayment of 1.6 billion euros,
German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday, without naming its
sources.
"According to Bild information the Greek government has
turned the original application to not repay the IMF loan worth
around 1.6 billion euros into a simple postponement," the
newspaper said in an advance copy of an article due to be
published on Wednesday.
It added that at the same time the government in Athens had
made clear that it would, in principle, service its debts that
are due to the IMF.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)