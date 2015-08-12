BERLIN Aug 12 Germany's government believes an agreement between Greece and its international lenders on a third bailout package is insufficient, Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing EU sources.

Several open questions remained, the paper said, including the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt sustainability and privatisation plans.

"Some very important measures are still not yet implemented and are not specified," Bild quoted an analysis from Germany's finance ministry as saying.

