UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN, July 5 The heads of two leading German business associations said on Sunday that they saw no way for Greece to remain in the euro zone following the country's resounding rejection of bailout terms in a referendum.
"No, we won't be able to avoid it," Anton Boerner, head of the German exporters association, told Reuters when asked whether a so-called "Grexit" was inevitable.
Georg Fahrenschon, head of the association of German savings banks, said: "With a 'no' vote, the Greek people have spoken out against the foundations and rules of the single currency bloc. As a consequence, Greece should leave the euro zone." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andreas Kroener; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts