BERLIN, July 13 Germany's Bundestag lower house
of parliament will likely vote on Friday on whether to allow
Berlin to start negotiations on a third bailout for Greece, the
general secretary of the conservative Christian Democrats told
reporters on Monday.
Peter Tauber said the timing of the extraordinary meeting
depended on whether or not the Greek parliament agreed to reform
steps but added: "It's envisaged ... that we meet with the
committees on Thursday and then there would be a plenary session
on Friday so that all colleagues have time to come here ... and
there would be a debate and a decision on Friday."
European leaders have said Greece needs to enact measures
such as spending cuts, tax hikes and pension reforms by
Wednesday night and the entire package must be endorsed by
parliament before talks can start.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)