BERLIN, July 10 A senior lawmaker from
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies said he saw no
majority in the conservative parliamentary group for another
bailout package for Greece, suggesting German opinion against
Athens's future in the euro is hardening.
The comments by Peter Ramsauer, deputy leader of the CSU
conservatives, were the latest sign that Germany's ruling
coalition was losing patience with Greece after the landslide
rejection of European bailout terms in a Greek referendum.
Greece had a midnight deadline on Friday to submit a reform
plan meant to convince European partners to give it another loan
to save it from an imminent economic meltdown and possible exit
from the euro zone.
"I currently see no majority in the conservative
parliamentary group for further aid to Greece worth billions of
euros," Ramsauer said in an interview with the Passauer Neue
Presse daily published on Friday.
Even if Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was to improve
his reform proposals, they would lack credibility, according to
Ramsauer, a former transport minister under Merkel and chairman
of the economic affairs committee in the German parliament.
"Where there is no will, there is no way," Ramsauer said,
alluding to Greece's leftist government, adding that he did not
expect a deal in the last-ditch Greek debt talks at the weekend.
"An exit from the euro zone, a Grexit, would be the right
way," he said, adding that any extension of negotiations with
Athens would amount only to delaying a bankruptcy.
Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, leader of the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition,
has said Greece needs to improve on its previous proposals.
The increasingly strong rhetoric from the centre-left SPD
leader, along with the uncompromising stance of Merkel's own
conservatives, leaves the chancellor little room for manoeuvre
in any new talks with Tsipras.
On Thursday, however, Germany conceded Greece would need
some debt restructuring as part of any new loan programme to
make its economy viable as the Greek cabinet raced to finalise
reform proposals by the midnight deadline.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)