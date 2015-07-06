BERLIN, July 6 A German finance ministry
spokesman said on Monday that a debt cut was a classical
instrument of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but Europe
had opted for economic reforms as the best way to achieve debt
sustainability.
"There are two possibilities. You can say there will be a
debt cut. That's one tool, it's a classical IMF tool, so that's
nothing unusual", Martin Jaeger said.
"However in Europe, we have agreed jointly in the past years
to go a different way ... namely to implement economic reforms
in order to create conditions that enable debt sustainability.
This has been very successful in all countries that agreed to
aid programmes, except Greece," he added.
Europe did agree on a debt "haircut" for private investors
in Greek bonds several years ago but had rejected a writedown
for the public sector.
A German government spokesman added that Berlin was still
convinced that the IMF should be part of any solution for
Greece.
