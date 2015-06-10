BERLIN, June 10 An extension of Greece's second
bailout programme is possible in theory but it is inappropriate
to talk about such a move now, a spokesman for the German
finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"Yes of course. Theoretically it is possible. We've already
extended this programme twice, in December and recently until
June 30," spokesman Martin Jaeger said in response to a question
about an extension.
"But this question is not on the agenda at all right now.
The focus is reaching a successful conclusion of the current
programme by the end of the month. These talks are taking place.
We are talking about substance, about fulfilling the conditions
of the programme. And any discussion about an extension of the
programme is misplaced right now."
