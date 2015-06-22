BERLIN, June 22 The German finance ministry has made clear in a note to members of parliament and fellow euro zone officials that it wants the Greek government to make an explicit request for an extension of its current aid programme, daily Die Welt reported on Monday.

The ministry also stresses, according to the report, that it sees Greek parliamentary approval of any aid-for-reforms deal as a precondition for other euro zone parliaments to vote on the agreement. (Writing by Noah Barkin)