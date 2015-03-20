BERLIN, March 20 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in Berlin on Sunday, ahead of a meeting between the German chancellor and Greek prime minister on Monday, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Tensions between Berlin and Athens have risen since Greece's new leftist-led government came to power in January seeking to renegotiate the terms of a bailout and revive reparation claims dating from the Nazi occupation of Greece in World war Two.

