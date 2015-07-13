VIENNA, July 13 Germany's and France's foreign ministers said that a last-minute Greek deal reached on Monday morning was based on Franco-German cooperation.

"The status we have now after this night of long and difficult negotiations would not have been reached without Franco-German cooperation," Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

"There are still difficult steps which are ahead of us to get to a solution for a rescue package. It's mainly up to Greece to show that they are ready and capable to rebuild trust with their own decisions," Steinmeier said of the Greek deal. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and John Irish)