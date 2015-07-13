VIENNA, July 13 Germany's and France's foreign
ministers said that a last-minute Greek deal reached on Monday
morning was based on Franco-German cooperation.
"The status we have now after this night of long and
difficult negotiations would not have been reached without
Franco-German cooperation," Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.
"There are still difficult steps which are ahead of us to
get to a solution for a rescue package. It's mainly up to Greece
to show that they are ready and capable to rebuild trust with
their own decisions," Steinmeier said of the Greek deal.
