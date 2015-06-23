BERLIN, June 23 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said on Tuesday a debt haircut for Greece would not
accomplish anything if Athens simply piled on more debts
immediately afterwards, adding that Germany and Europe must not
be blackmailed by Athens.
Gabriel, who is also German Economy Minister, added that
there was a possibility for an agreement with Greece now that
Athens had put forward new proposals.
"We all know that it would be not only economically and
financially, but also politically bad if the first cornerstone
of the European house were to break off," Gabriel said in
Fellbach, southern Germany.
"This is not about what to do with the existing debt, but
rather what is at stake is that there are further debts," he
added. "Even a debt haircut would not lead anywhere if a day
later new debts are piled up.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by
Erik Kirschbaum)