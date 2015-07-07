BERLIN, July 7 Europe could talk about reducing
Greece's debt burden if the Greek government shows it is
implementing economic reforms, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel told Stern magazine.
Gabriel, who is also economy minister, said late last month
a debt haircut for Greece would not accomplish anything if
Athens simply piled on more debts immediately afterwards.
However, he appeared to take a softer line in
the Stern interview.
One could "only talk about the possibility of reducing the
debts if the Greek government shows it is implementing reforms,"
Gabriel said.
