(Recasts, adds quotes)
BERLIN Feb 19 Germany's economy minister said
on Thursday a request from Greece to extend its loan agreement
was insufficient but could form the basis of talks, taking a
softer stance than the country's hardline finance minister.
The comments by Sigmar Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats
(SPD) who share power in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's
coalition, hinted at differences among leaders of Europe's
biggest economy over how to handle Greece's international
bailout.
While Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's spokesman
bluntly rejected the Greek approach, saying it was "not a
proposal that leads to a substantial solution," Gabriel said
"the letter can only be the start of talks."
Other SPD lawmakers suggested it was time for Germany, the
euro zone's main paymaster, to take a more conciliatory approach
towards Athens' new leftist-led government which faces the
prospect of running out of money within weeks.
Lothar Binding, a Social Democrat and finance spokesman for
its parliamentary party welcomed Greece's proposal and said it
was a sign Athens was willing to stick to its commitments.
The opposition Greens criticised the finance minister's
hostile reaction to the proposal.
"Schaeuble's stroppy rejection of Greece's request is
blocking a joint solution," Sven Giegold, finance spokesman for
the Greens in the European Parliament told Handelsblatt
newspaper.
Berlin has led euro zone governments in demanding Greece
keeps promises made by a previous conservative-led government to
implement tough spending cuts and unpopular economic reforms.
Other governments showed greater willingness to support the
Greeks with French Prime Minister Manuel Valls saying the
proposals were a "very encouraging" sign a solution can be found
quickly.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Caroline Copley;
editing by John Stonestreet)