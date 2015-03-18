BERLIN, March 18 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday he hoped a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would help overcome the impression of a feud between the two countries.

"There is no conflict between Germany and Greece," Gabriel told a news conference in Berlin.

Merkel has invited Tsipras to Berlin for talks next Monday as tensions simmer between the two nations.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Matthias Sobolewski)