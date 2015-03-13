BERLIN, March 13 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's spokesman said on Friday that the issue of finding a
solution for Greece's debt woes was not a bilateral subject, but
a task for the euro zone as a whole.
"I neither see a private feud nor do I view the whole issue
of Greece and how it solves its problems as a bilateral
German-Greek topic," Steffen Seibert told a news conference,
adding that Merkel's goal remained to keep Greece in the euro
zone.
A spokeswoman from Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
it was a positive sign that Greece had begun talks with the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund, but there would be "no blank check" for Athens.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Stephen Brown)