BERLIN, March 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Friday that the issue of finding a solution for Greece's debt woes was not a bilateral subject, but a task for the euro zone as a whole.

"I neither see a private feud nor do I view the whole issue of Greece and how it solves its problems as a bilateral German-Greek topic," Steffen Seibert told a news conference, adding that Merkel's goal remained to keep Greece in the euro zone.

A spokeswoman from Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was a positive sign that Greece had begun talks with the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund, but there would be "no blank check" for Athens. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Stephen Brown)