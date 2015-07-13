BERLIN, July 13 The Greek parliament must first adopt Monday's aid-for-reforms deal before German lawmakers can be recalled for an extraordinary meeting to give Berlin a mandate to negotiate with Athens on a third rescue package, a government spokesman said.

"First, the Greek parliament will implement these laws - at least that is what we are hoping for and what the Greek government is aiming for as prior actions," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

The Greek lawmakers also had to adopt the whole agreement reached between Athens and its lenders, he noted. As a next step, all three institutions had to confirm this.

"Only then, we can ask the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) to recall lawmakers for an extraordinary meeting to seek an official mandate to start negotiations," Seibert added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel)