BERLIN, March 24 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told leaders of Germany's opposition Greens on Tuesday that Athens' liquidity problems were big but that he wanted to avoid a third bailout package, Greens co-leader Simone Peter told reporters.

The Greek premier, on his first official visit to Germany, met conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, then held talks with her Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners and the opposition Left and Greens on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Gareth Jones)