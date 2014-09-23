BERLIN, Sept 23 Greece can exit its EU/IMF
bailout earlier than expected and can cover its own funding
needs next year, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in Berlin
on Tuesday after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Greece has returned to the debt markets successfully twice
this year and speculation has grown that the country could seek
an early exit from its 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and
sending Greek yields to a one-month high on Tuesday.
Asked about reports of a "divorce" from the IMF after
funding from the EU ends this year, Samaras told reporters:
"I don't accept the term 'divorce', even if it's a velvet one."
"We have a cooperation that was never easy, quite the
contrary, but that has certainly changed the face of our
economy," he said. "I believe this cooperation will be completed
ahead of schedule. If that happens, it would be a success, not a
divorce."
Samaras also said Greece expects talks on further debt
relief to begin after the next review by EU/IMF lenders and
European bank stress tests and that the country would receive an
extension of loan maturities and lower interest rates.
"I believe that we can certainly cover our funding needs
from next year," Samaras said. We will see what happens with the
next bailout tranches."
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris and Deepa Babington)