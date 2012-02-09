BERLIN Feb 9 Germany expects the
Eurogroup to take no decision on a Greek bailout and
accompanying bond swap at a meeting later on Thursday, a
government official said, as the ground had not yet been laid
for a deal.
"There will be no decision because there is no basis for it
yet," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Greek leaders failed earlier on Thursday to agree on reforms
and austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy
default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to
Brussels with an incomplete deal.
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker has called a meeting of
the bloc's finance ministers in Brussels on Thursday night,
which International Monetary Fund managing director Christine
Lagarde will also attend.
