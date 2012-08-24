BERLIN Aug 24 Greece does not want more money from its euro zone partners, just time to breathe so that it can return to growth, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Friday after talks in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Greece will stick to its commitments and fulfill its obligations. In fact this is already happening," he said during a joint press conference with the German chancellor.

"I want to give three messages: First, we will bring results. Second, we are reducing two deficits at once: a fiscal deficit and a deficit in confidence in the country. Third, economic growth is of crucial importance is order to meet our obligations soon."

He added he was certain the troika report would demonstrate that the new government in Greece wants to achieve results.

"We're not asking for more money. We're asking for breaths of air in this dive we are taking," said Samaras.