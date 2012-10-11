Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
BERLIN Oct 11 Greece cannot be saved without further debt restructuring, Germany's leading economic institutes said on Thursday, adding that was the best way for Athens to return to sustainable debt levels.
Asked whether investors in Greek debt would need to accept another haircut, or reduction in the value of their holdings, Joachim Scheide, head of forecasting at Kiel-based IfW institute, said: "Yes, we don't think Greece can be saved."
The International Monetary Fund wants official lenders such as Germany to take a "haircut" along the lines private bondholders already swallowed earlier this year.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.