FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
BERLIN Feb 5 The Greek and German finance ministers could "not even agree to disagree" at their meeting on Thursday about the new government in Athens' plans to renegotiate Greece's debt and halt austerity measures prescribed by Berlin, the Greek minister said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said after talks with Greece's Yanis Varoufakis in Berlin that they had different views but had agreed to disagree - but Varoufakis directly contracted him in their joint news conference.
"We didn't even agree to disagree," said Varoufakis, adding that they did not discuss Greece's debt repayment schedule or the possibility of debt "haircut" but did discuss Athens' proposal for a "bridging programme" to last until May. (Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.