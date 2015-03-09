BERLIN, March 9 Germany's deputy finance
minister said on Monday that he did not expect concrete
dedcisions on Greece to be taken at a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers later in the day because they are still
waiting for more financial details on Greek reform plans.
"I don't expect any substantial decisions by the Eurogroup
this evening," Steffen Kampeter told German radio in an
interview.
Kampeter also rebuffed suggestions by Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis that Greece could call a referendum or early
elections if its euro zone partners reject the latest reform
proposals from Athens, saying this would only lead to a delay in
the implementation of the economic measures Greece needed.
