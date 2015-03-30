HELSINKI, March 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Greece had a certain degree of flexibility on which reforms it implements but that the measures must "add up" to the satisfaction of its European partners.

"The question is can and will Greece fulfil the expectations that we all have," Merkel said during a visit to Helsinki.

"There can be variation as far as which measures a government opts for but in the end the overall framework must add up," she added.

"We saw this in Ireland when a new government changed parts of the programme. But in the end the financial stability of the country must be restored. Greece is talking with the institutions now. We are waiting on these talks. And we will wait for the evaluation of the institutions." (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)