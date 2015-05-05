BERLIN May 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) had warned recently that Greek's financial situation was
worsening but denied that it was insisting on further debt
relief.
Speaking to the foreign press association in Berlin,
Schaeuble refuted reports that IMF official Poul Thomsen had
told euro zone finance ministers at a recent meeting in Riga
that returning Greece to a sustainable debt path would require
debt relief.
"The IMF of course did not make such a comment," Schaeuble
said, noting however that Thomsen had been clear that Greek
finances were deteriorating because of a pause in reforms linked
to the election there.
Thomsen did say things "had become more difficult,"
Schaeuble said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)