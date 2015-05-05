BERLIN May 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned recently that Greek's financial situation was worsening but denied that it was insisting on further debt relief.

Speaking to the foreign press association in Berlin, Schaeuble refuted reports that IMF official Poul Thomsen had told euro zone finance ministers at a recent meeting in Riga that returning Greece to a sustainable debt path would require debt relief.

"The IMF of course did not make such a comment," Schaeuble said, noting however that Thomsen had been clear that Greek finances were deteriorating because of a pause in reforms linked to the election there.

Thomsen did say things "had become more difficult," Schaeuble said. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)