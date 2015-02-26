BERLIN Feb 26 An overwhelming majority of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives supported an
extension of the Greek bailout in a test ballot on Thursday, one
day before a vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament,
according to particpants.
In the test ballot, 22 lawmakers in the conservative bloc
opposed the extension and five abstained. In total, there are
311 lawmakers in the bloc, which includes members of the
chancellor's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister
party, the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU).
The Social Democrats (SPD), who share power with Merkel's
conservatives, voted unanimously for the extension in their test
vote, participants told Reuters.
The coalition has a big enough majority to easily win the
vote on Friday to extend the rescue by four months. Still, many
lawmakers, including Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, have
expressed concern in recent days about whether Athens can be
counted on to stick to its reform promises.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Holger Hansen; Writing by
Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)