BERLIN, March 4 Euro zone finance ministers have
no plans to discuss a possible third rescue package for Greece
when they meet on Monday, a German finance ministry spokesman
said on Wednesday after a Spanish minister revived the
possibility of more aid for Athens.
"A discussion about a third bailout package for Greece is
not on the agenda for the Eurogroup meeting on Monday," said a
German finance ministry spokesman, adding so far the Greek
government had said it did not want a third programme.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said earlier that
Greece was unlikely to be able to return to capital markets by
June, when an extension of its bailout expires, so it would
probably need further support from European partners.
