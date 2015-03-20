CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower after posting nearly six-week high
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)
BERLIN, March 20 The German government does not expect Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to bring his new detailed economic reform plan with him when he visits German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a spokeswoman said.
"There is no date, not even Monday, on which this concrete reform list has to be presented but these reform suggestions must of course be presented relatively soon," said Christiane Wirtz said at a government news conference on Friday.
She said the Eurogroup's agreement of Feb. 20 remained the basis for discussing any further steps for Greece.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remained expensive.
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021