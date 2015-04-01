BERLIN, April 1 Germany has "modest
expectations" for a conference call of euro zone deputy finance
ministers this afternoon and does not expect more to come out
of it than an interim assessment of Greece's situation, a
spokesman for the German finance ministry said.
"In the best case scenario we expect there could be some
kind of preliminary interim review but it's hard to predict how
things will develop next week," Martin Jaeger said at a news
conference in Berlin.
