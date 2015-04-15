BERLIN, April 15 The German government declined
comment on Wednesday on a story in German weekly Die Zeit which
said Berlin was working on a plan that would allow Greece to
receive financing from the European Central Bank even if it
missed payments to creditors.
"The plan under discussion is aimed at allowing he ECB to
continue financing of Greece in the event of bankruptcy," the
Zeit article said. "In addition, Greek banks would be
restructured, allowing them to continue to take part in central
bank operations even after a state bankruptcy."
The article said that in exchange, Athens would have to show
a readiness to cooperate and fulfill its reform obligations.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Caroline Copley)