BERLIN, June 17 There is nothing new to report on the talks with Greece for an aid-for-reforms agreement, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday, adding a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on Thursday would be important.

"I think tomorrow will be an important day with the meeting of the finance ministers. Otherwise I regrettably have nothing new to report," Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

He said it remained Germany's goal to keep Greece in the euro zone, but stressed Athens must carry out the necessary structural reforms.

A German finance ministry spokesman said it was the government's goal to make progress on Greece at the Eurogroup meeting on Thursday.

However, he dampened expectations, saying the euro zone finance ministers were not likely to decide on documents. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)