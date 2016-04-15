WASHINGTON, April 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he saw no need for debt relief for Greece, adding that it was essential for Berlin that the International Monetary Fund remain part of Athens' bailout programme.

Asked whether it was conceivable the existing bailout for Greece could continue without the IMF, Schaeuble replied: "No."

On the idea of debt relief, he said: "That is not necessary, that is indisputable", adding of the debate about the idea: "That is an attempt not to do what irrefutably must be done."

