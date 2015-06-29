BERLIN, June 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a leadership meeting of her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Monday that it was up to Greece to move in the reform standoff with its euro zone partners, according to participants.

Merkel also told senior CDU colleagues that decisions on Greece could only be taken on a day-to-day basis given the current level of uncertainty, the participants said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)