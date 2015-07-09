SARAJEVO, July 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reiterated during a visit to the Bosnian capital on Thursday
that a so-called "haircut" on Europe's loans to Greece was out
of the question.
"In 2012 we dealt with the issue of debt sustainability. We
stretched out the maturities, we pushed back the repayment
requirement for EFSF loans out to 2020. So we are not dealing
with debt sustainability for the first time," Merkel said when
asked about differences with the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) over a debt writedown for Greece.
"I have said that a classic haircut is out of the question
for me and that hasn't changed between yesterday and today."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin and
Caroline Copley)