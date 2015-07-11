BERLIN, July 11 The result of Saturday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Athens' latest economic reform proposals is completely open, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said.

Spokesman Frank Paul Weber declined to comment on a report in Germany's mass-selling Bild daily that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble regarded Athens' proposals as "inadequate" and opposed further talks.

"The minister will this afternoon discuss with his euro zone colleagues the assessment of the institutions," the Finance Ministry spokesman said. "The result of the discussion is completely open."

Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) to discuss an assessment of Athens' proposals made by European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Pravin Char)