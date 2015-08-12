BERLIN Aug 12 The German government welcomed an agreement on reforms between Greece and its international lenders as a "substantial result" but said it must study the deal further before deciding whether it was ripe for approval by the German parliament.

"If you consider where we've come over the past months in this discussion this is a substantial result," said Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, noting that the so-called memorandum of understanding (MOU) contained "sensible" and "important" measures.

"It is true that the Greek government was constructive and results-oriented in its discussions with the institutions. Negotiations took place in an atmosphere that we hadn't experienced in the past months," Seibert added.

"So one can say that the agreement goes in the right direction. But at this hour it is not yet possible to say whether we are at the point where we can start the national process, in other words call for a vote in the Bundestag." (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Victoria Bryan)