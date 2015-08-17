BERLIN Aug 17 The International Monetary Fund's involvement in Greece's third bailout remains indispensable for Germany, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"The participation of the IMF remains indispensable," a Finance Ministry spokesman told a government news conference.

He said IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde would only propose further financial involvement by the Fund in the bailout if Greece fulfils requirements on the implementation of reforms by October and a first review of the bailout is successful.

"I can't give a precise timetable for the type of debt relief or the way ahead," the spokesman added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)