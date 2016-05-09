BERLIN May 9 A batch of Greek economic reforms
must be reviewed by euro zone finance ministers before any
additional debt relief can be decided on, German government
spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday.
Seibert said there was a clear process for determining
further steps, including a review of the programme of austerity
measures, and that process was still under way.
Earlier, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel's called for
euro zone ministers to begin talks on debt relief for Greece. A
spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said Gabriel was speaking
in his capacity as leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD).
(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Paul Carrel)