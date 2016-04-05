BERLIN, April 5 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that a debt haircut for Greece was not possible so long it remains in the euro zone, adding that Germany wanted a quick conclusion of a bailout review.

"It is not a demand of the federal government to have no debt haircut but rather in our opinion this is legally not possible in the euro zone," Merkel told reporters in Berlin after meeting International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and other global economic leaders. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)