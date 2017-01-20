BERLIN Jan 20 The managing director of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) reassured German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble this week that the IMF plans to
remain constructively engaged in talks about aid for Greece, a
spokesman for Schaeuble said on Friday.
Christine Lagarde spoke with Schaeuble about the Greek
bailout programme during the World Economic Forum in Davos and
told him the IMF was aiming to continue its participation, the
spokesman told a regular government news conference.
The German Finance Ministry this week denied a report in
Bild newspaper that Berlin was preparing for a deal without the
global lender, which has said it will join the deal only if it
includes significant debt relief.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)