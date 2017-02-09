BERLIN Feb 9 The euro zone must remain as one
bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, urging
members of the single currency bloc to deliver on their common
commitments.
"For me it is not a matter of two speeds within the euro
zone," Merkel said. "The euro zone must remain together. And
what we agreed on should be delivered together by all the euro
member states."
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that
Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to meet
its bailout commitments.
"The pressure on the Greeks to undertake reform must be
maintained so that they become competitive, otherwise they can't
remain in the currency area," Schaeuble told public broadcaster
ARD.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Andrew Heaves)