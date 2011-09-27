BERLIN, Sept 27 Greece Prime Minister George Papandreou said it is very important that Greece receives signals of support from its European partners.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said Greece will definitely fulfull its obligations and that Greece aims to be without a primary deficit from 2012.

Merkel repeated her view that she was confident that her centre-right coalition would pass measures on the euro zone rescue fund in a vote in parliament on Thursday with its own majority and not have to rely on the opposition. She also said Germany wants a strong Greece and will do everything necessary for that.

