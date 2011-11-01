BERLIN Nov 2 The euro zone will continue to
support Greece if it accepts to undergo the necessary reforms
and wants to stay within the currency bloc, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted as saying by the
Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.
"If Greece will accept the burden and efforts required by
the aid programmes, if it wants to stay within the euro zone,
then we will support it," Schaeuble told the newspaper.
Schaeuble said he was confident the Greeks would support
the government's reforms in a referendum unexpectedly called
for by Prime Minister George Papandreou.
"I believe in the strength of the arguments," he said. The
second aid package for Greece agreed by euro countries last
week offered "the best guarantee for Greece to become healthier
in a straightforward manner and get back onto its legs
independently."
"I expect that Greece will respect and fulfil its
agreements and duties," he added.
The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as
ruling party lawmakers demanded Papandreou resign for throwing
the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with his shock call
for a referendum. [ID:nL5E7M13US]
After his high-stakes gamble, the leaders of France and
Germany summoned Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes on
Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Greece's new
bailout deal ahead of a summit of the G20 major world
economies. [ID:nL5E7M11SG]
