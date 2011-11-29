BERLIN Nov 29 Greek Interior Minister
Tassos Giannitsis appealed to Germany on Tuesday to ensure his
country was not sidelined in Europe on account of the euro zone
debt crisis and said Europe needed closer economic integration.
The minister said the overwhelming majority of Greeks wanted
to stay part of Europe and to keep the euro as their currency.
"It would be an enormous historic mistake if a whole nation
... which has shown and will continue to show enormous strength
and which is viewed as an integral part of Europe were sidelined
because of today's systematic euro crisis," he said in a speech
at the South-Eastern Europe Society in Berlin.
Germany is the biggest contributor to bailouts for
over-indebted member states including Greece. Giannitsis said
Europe's biggest economy had a unique historical chance to steer
the euro and European project in a new direction.
"The advantages would be enormous for everybody: for Europe,
for Germany and for the international system in general."
Athens has promised to tackle its debt mountain in exchange
for bailout loans from euro zone partners and the International
Monetary Fund, but has repeatedly frustrated its partners by
failing to meet budget targets set as conditions of the aid.
Euro zone finance ministers and officials are likely to
approve the next emergency loan payments for Greece at meetings
this week.
Giannitsis said Europe needed a dual strategy of budget
consolidation and expansive Keynesian policies and he stressed
the importance of closer European integration.
"Today the introduction of stricter economic and fiscal
governance seems to be the necessary extension of the currency
integration," he said.
"But if a new model does not lead to a balancing within the
euro zone, then we will see divergence rather than convergence
within Europe."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Andrew Roche)