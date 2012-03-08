BERLIN, March 8 Athens' failure to accept
Germany's help on reducing bureaucracy and boosting private
investment is disappointing, German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler was cited as saying by a newspaper on Thursday.
Germany pledged last October to advise Greece on cutting red
tape and attracting investment to help its economy get back on
its feet and have a fighting chance to cope with its debt.
The agreement was struck during Roesler's visit to Greece as
head of a 70-strong delegation of German industry
representatives seeking business in the country.
"The aid has hardly been accepted, a lot has been in vain so
far, it is very disillusioning," Roesler told the Saarbruecker
Zeitung.
The newspaper quoted a ministry progress report on the deal,
which read: "The implementation clearly is not a priority on the
Greek side."
Companies wanting to invest in Greece have met with hurdles
such as a multitude of approval procedures and unclear
responsibility, according to the ministry.
"It is not failing due to a lack of will, the fundamental
problem are the structures," Roesler told the paper.
Roesler said he was also disappointed that some German
companies which had previously done business with Greece had
still not been paid.
"The Greek side said during my visit that it would soon
resolve the old cases," he said. "Unfortunately there has been
hardly any progress on this."
Germany has a big stake in the debt-stricken Greek economy.
Athens has been one of the biggest buyers of German armaments
over the past decade and German companies manage some of
Greece's largest firms, including Athens International Airport,
managed by engineering firm Hochtief.
Greece's cash-strapped hospitals owe dozens of millions of
euros in arrears to German drugmakers and health equipment
providers, such as Bayer.
Roesler urged the Greek government to do what was necessary
to ensure it could return to growth.
Athens needed to create the necessary conditions for growth,
by modernizing the administration, opening up its markets and
implementing its privatization programme, he said.
"Only when these steps have been seriously implemented will
the willingness to invest increase," he said.
Greece, unable to borrow normally on the bond markets,
urgently needs a bailout agreed last month to keep paying its
bills while it attempts to make deep structural reforms to its
shattered economy, now in the fifth year of deep recession.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to decide whether to
release the 130 billion euros ($170.57 billion) package during a
conference call on Friday but they have already approved the
bailout, subject to a private sector creditor agreement slated
to go through later on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; editing by Ron Askew)