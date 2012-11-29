BERLIN Nov 29 Angela Merkel will not need votes
from opponents on the left to get a bailout for Greece through
the German parliament, a senior ally said on Thursday, despite a
growing revolt within the chancellor's conservative coalition.
Less than a year before a general election in which she will
seek a third term, Friday's vote on measures agreed by euro zone
finance ministers this week to cut Greek debt is widely seen as
a test of Merkel's authority over her own supporters.
Since most opposition Social Democrats and Greens will back
the credits, there is no doubt the Bundestag lower house will
approve the package; but Merkel would like to contain rebellion
in her own ranks, so that she does not need her opponents' help.
Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader for Merkel's
CDU-CSU group, said on Thursday that he was confident the
chancellor would achieve that, and added that a big, bipartisan
majority in the chamber would also be a positive sign for
Europe.
"We will have our own majority," Kauder told ZDF television,
"The opposition will cooperate and that is a good signal for
Europe and for Greece."
It is unclear exactly how many may vote against or abstain
from among Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), their Bavarian
CSU allies and coalition partners the Free Democrats (FDP).
Government supporters have 330 out of 620 voting seats.
Merkel has failed before to secure the 311 votes from her own
camp that represent an absolute "chancellor's majority". She may
again fall short, but will hope to limit the rebellion to a
level where, even were all her opponents on the left to vote
against it, the government's bill would still pass.
With lawmakers conscious of their own re-election battles,
politicians have joined some media commentators in becoming more
vocal about the cost of Greek aid to German taxpayers. Many say
Greece will eventually fail to repay some of the new credits.
TEST VOTES
In a test vote late on Wednesday, 15 of the 237 lawmakers in
Merkel's own conservative bloc voted against the aid package and
one abstained - though only about two thirds of lawmakers
attended the meeting, participants said.
The Free Democrats expect about 10 of their 93 lawmakers to
vote against or abstain, said a parliamentary source.
That means Merkel is heading for a bigger rebellion than in
a Bundestag vote in July on a rescue package for Spanish banks,
which saw 22 rebels from her centre-right coalition.
The Social Democrats (SPD) confirmed on Thursday that they
would back the aid package. In their own test vote, eight of the
146 SPD lawmakers voted against and 13 abstained. The Greens,
who have 68 lawmakers, will support the Greek package.
The Left Party, which has 76 seats, has said it will oppose.
Friday's vote is on a range of measures aimed at cutting
Greek debt to 124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020. For
the first time, Merkel's government has acknowledged there will
be a negative impact on the federal budget due to lost revenues.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble insists in public that a
writedown of debt by Greece's public creditors would be illegal.
But fears are growing, even among Merkel's own party ranks, that
it may be unavoidable in the longer term.
Kauder reiterated that such a move, known as a haircut, was
illegal. Asked if it would be a next step, possibly in 2016, he
said: "I can say that a haircut is not conceivable in 2016."
German economist Hans-Werner Sinn, a long-time critic of aid
to Athens who argues that Greece should leave the euro zone,
disagreed and said a haircut would come.
"The whole thing is a bottomless pit. It makes barely any
difference, in my view, if you talk about loans or if you just
call them gifts from the start," Sinn, head of the Munich-based
Ifo think tank, told German radio.