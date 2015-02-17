BERLIN Feb 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told broadcaster ARD he is still waiting for binding and credible proposals from Greece's new government on how to proceed with its international bailout.

Asked in a pre-released interview about a report earlier on Tuesday that Greece intends to ask for an extension of its loan agreement with the euro zone on Wednesday, Schaeuble said "I haven't received anything, no."

He said Greece had seen improvements under its current programme and should continue with this path or put forward a better solution.

"Up to now we haven't even had the beginning of an answer on this," Schaeuble said in the interview, due to be broadcast later on Tuesday.

The war of words between Greece and EU paymaster Germany escalated on Tuesday with Athens' new leftist prime minister rejecting what he called "blackmail" to extend the bailout and vowing to rush through laws to reverse labour reforms. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)