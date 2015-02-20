* Merkel spokeswoman says Greek request "good signal"
* Government denies split after Schaeuble salvo
* Spiegel reports ECB working "Grexit" contingency plans
(Adds quotes, background, Spiegel report)
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Feb 20 The German government softened
its tone on Greece a day after its finance minister firmly
rejected Athens' latest request for a bailout extension, saying
that although the proposals needed work, they were a good basis
for further talks.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble surprised his European
partners and German cabinet colleagues on Thursday by dismissing
a letter from his Greek counterpart as a stealth attempt to win
more aid without committing to agreed budget and reform targets.
But ahead of a crunch meeting of euro zone ministers in
Brussels on Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel distanced herself,
through a spokeswoman, from the confrontational tone used by
Schaeuble - while at the same time praising her minister and
describing the government as fully united.
"The letter from the Greek finance minister makes clear that
Greece remains interested in support from the European Union,"
Wirtz said. "This letter is a good signal which allows us to
continue to negotiate."
She added that euro zone finance ministers meeting in
Brussels on Friday would "continue to negotiate on this basis"
and that the talks would "hopefully lead to an agreement with
Greece."
Asked whether Merkel supported Schaeuble, a veteran
72-year-old conservative who has more leeway than other
ministers to speak his mind, Wirtz said Schaeuble was doing an
"excellent job in this crisis and in the negotiations with
Greece".
His outright rejection of the proposals from Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis underscored the mistrust between
Berlin and Athens that has developed since leftist Alexis
Tsipras rode to victory in an election last month vowing to row
back austerity measures favoured by Berlin and its euro allies.
It prompted Tsipras to call Merkel on Thursday evening. They
spoke for nearly an hour and although the German government
declined to give details of their conversation, Wirtz said
Berlin did not dispute Tsipras's description of the talks as
constructive.
Greece's current bailout programme runs out at the end of
this month. If by then it has not clinched an extension, experts
fear an acceleration of capital outflows would cripple its
banks, triggering an unprecedented exit from the euro zone.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that
officials at the European Central Bank had begun preparing
contingency plans for a so-called "Grexit".
While Schaeuble has made clear he believes the euro zone
could weather such a step, Merkel and Germany's European
partners may be more reluctant to take that risk.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul
Carrel)