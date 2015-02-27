* German MPs vote "yes" but 29 in Merkel's bloc rebel
* Bundestag was only major hurdle to Greek bailout extension
* Debate reflects breakdown in German trust in Greece
(Recasts with dissent in Merkel's bloc)
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Feb 27 Germany's parliament approved an
extension of Greece's bailout on Friday but a record number of
dissenters from Angela Merkel's conservatives underscored
growing scepticism in Berlin about whether a new Greek
government can be trusted to deliver on its reform pledges.
With Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble promising not to
let Greece "blackmail" its euro zone partners, 542 members of
the Bundestag voted "yes" to the extension, while 32 opposed it
and 13 abstained.
It was the biggest majority for a euro zone bailout since
the crisis erupted five years ago, in part because Merkel's
year-old "grand coalition" enjoys a dominant position in the
Bundestag lower house.
But 29 of the 32 "no" votes came from Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, the Bavarian Christian
Social Union (CSU) -- more conservative rebels than any other
lower house vote.
"We Germans should do everything to keep Europe together,"
said Schaeuble, the 72-year-old political veteran who has
clashed repeatedly with the new leftist government in Athens,
notably his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis.
The parliamentary debate showed widespread misgivings about
Greece. The broader German population also grown more sceptical
since Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took power last month, with
a poll this week showing only 21 percent of Germans back an
extension for Greece.
"Look at Tsipras, look at Varoufakis: would you buy a used
car from them?" CDU dissident Klaus-Peter Wilsch said in
parliament. The CSU said it was Athens' "last chance" to get its
act together.
MEDIA CAMPAIGN
Top-selling German daily Bild had staged a front-page
campaign for a "NEIN!" in the Bundestag vote, the only big
parliamentary hurdle in Europe for the four-month extension to
the Greek bailout programme.
"Patience and readiness to show solidiarty with Greece is
coming to an end," read a front-page editiorial in the
conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper titled
"The Danger". It said the big risk was that Greeks would
misconstrue the parliament vote as a sign that all was well.
Although the extension gives the Greeks a lifeline, they
face an April deadline for convincing Germany and other euro
zone partners that they are serious about their reform drive. If
that fails, Athens would run out of cash, likely triggering an
unprecedented exit from the single currency bloc.
Schaeuble sought to reassure parliament that no new aid was
at stake for the euro zone's most heavily-indebted country. He
said solidarity among members of the single currency "doesn't
mean you can blackmail each other".
While Merkel and Schaeuble's tough stance on Greece goes
down well with German voters, the euro zone crisis has created
space for a new eurosceptic party to the right of the CDU/CSU -
the fast-growing Alternative for Germany (AfD).
AfD leader Bernd Lucke wants Greece to leave the euro and
said extending the bailout was "a bad decision for Germany and
for Greece ... because economic misery in Greece will continue".
But the European Commission's financial affairs chief Pierre
Moscovici reminded Berlin in an interview with German radio just
before the debate that allowing any country to exit the euro
zone would merely raise the question "who is leaving next?".
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley, Gernot Heller and
Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah
Barkin)