(Repeats to more codes)
* Court ruling allows for seizure of German state assets
* Relates to wartime Nazi massacre in Greek village
* German-Greek relations have soured since Greek election
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, March 11 Greece's justice minister said
on Wednesday he was ready to implement a High Court ruling
allowing Athens to seize German state-owned property to
compensate victims of a Nazi massacre in a small Greek village.
Nikos Paraskevopoulos's comments come against a backdrop of
rising tensions between Athens and Berlin as Greece's new
leftist government struggles to persuade its European Union
partners to renegotiate a 240 billion euro bailout package.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday accused successive
German governments of using legal tricks to avoid paying
reparations for the brutal Nazi occupation of Greece and said he
would support efforts to push for compensation.
Speaking on Mega TV, Paraskevopoulos said a high court
ruling from 2000, which allowed the confiscation of German
property to compensate relatives of some 218 Greeks killed in
the village of Distomo, was still valid.
The ruling needs to be endorsed by the justice minister to
be enacted and Paraskevopoulos's predecessors have baulked at
the idea, knowing it would lead to a showdown with Berlin.
"I'm ready to sign (the decision)," the minister said. "The
prime minister is aware of the views I have on the issue."
Pressed on when this might happen, he said: "When the
political time has matured."
Germany said last month the issue of war damages had been
settled at world power talks that led to German reunification in
1990. It dismisses the new government's stance
as a distraction from Greece's serious financial challenges.
"It is our firm belief that questions of reparations and
compensation have been legally and politically resolved,"
Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
said on Wednesday.
Greece's campaign for war damages, waged for decades by both
governments and private citizens, has gained momentum due to
painful austerity measures imposed by the euro zone since 2010
under the terms of huge international rescue packages.
RAMPAGE
The High Court ruling Paraskevopoulos raised relates only to
the Distomo bloodshed, when Nazi forces went on a two-hour
rampage, butchering men, women and children in what they said
was retaliation for an attack on them by resistance forces.
Hundreds of other villages were destroyed, thousands of
civilians executed and huge sums looted from the Greek central
bank during the Nazis' wartime occupation of the country.
With little apparent progress being made in Greece's debt
talks, Greek ministers have grown increasingly vocal in their
criticism of Germany, angering many Germans already unhappy at
having to pour billions of euros into the original bailout.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel narrowly averted a major
rebellion in a parliamentary vote last month on Greece's request
for a bailout extension, suggesting it might prove tough for her
to win the necessary support for any further funds.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gareth Jones)